OCEAN CASINO RESORT
9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 23; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Ron White became a household name as a member of The Blue Collar Comedy Tour, smoking a cigar and drinking onstage as a sort of throwback to a bygone era. His comedy specials include “They Call Me Tater Salad,” “The Ron White Show” and “You Can’t Fix Stupid” and in 2006 he released the book “I Had the Right to Remain Silent … But I Didn’t Have the Ability.” His new Netflix special is titled “If You Quit Listening I’ll Shut Up.” On Friday night he’ll perform a sold-out show at Ocean Casino Resort to his legion of fans who appreciate his no-nonsense style and blunt delivery.