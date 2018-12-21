Jan. 28

We knew the former MMA fighter was coming to WWE, but when should would arrive was the mystery. The rumors started to swirl she would debut during the women's Royal Rumble, and possibly winning the match.

That didn't happen. Instead, we got a controversial moment where Rousey showed up before the winner, Asuka, made her decision on whom she would face at WrestleMania 34. Many, including me, felt Rousey undermined a historic moment.

In the end, Rousey began a feud with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, built off that momentum and won the Raw Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss.

Sports reporter

Tags

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

Load comments