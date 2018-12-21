Jan. 28
We knew the former MMA fighter was coming to WWE, but when should would arrive was the mystery. The rumors started to swirl she would debut during the women's Royal Rumble, and possibly winning the match.
That didn't happen. Instead, we got a controversial moment where Rousey showed up before the winner, Asuka, made her decision on whom she would face at WrestleMania 34. Many, including me, felt Rousey undermined a historic moment.
In the end, Rousey began a feud with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, built off that momentum and won the Raw Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss.