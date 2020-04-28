Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are planting our first outdoor vegetable garden. Where can we buy Thai basil? —Tam & Dominic D., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Tam & Dominic: Ronnie’s Garden Center on Route 9 in Northfield will have Thai basil next week. I talked to Ronnie and he said do not plant any basil until after May 5 because it will probably not make it. A four-pack of Thai basil will be $2.99. FYI: My mother-in-law always told us to never plant your vegetable garden until the first full moon after Mother’s Day. We still have trouble with regular basil every year.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a cheap charcoal grill. — Donald P.
Dear Donald: Get a Family Chef Tabletop 14-inch charcoal grill for $14 at Family Dollar.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need to buy some face masks and want them to be Made in the USA. I have been looking, but they don’t always tell where they were made. — Ruth Baker
Dear Ruth: Go to Etsy.com to order lots of different kinds. It will tell you where they are coming from. Lots of crafters are selling them. There are other websites I also emailed you from People.com that state they are made in the USA, including Etsy.com. They are so easy to make without a sewing machine or even a needle and thread. You can use an old bra or an old T-Shirt. Just go on YouTube.com, they show your step by step.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Lancaster Brand T-bone or porterhouse steak: $6.99 per pound.
Fresh asparagus: $1.99 per pound.
Ear of corn: 50 cents.
Skippy peanut butter: $2.59.
Grassland non-GMO butter quarters: $3.99 per pound box.
8-pound bag of navel oranges: $3.99. Limit one.
Entenmann’s full line: Half price.
Aldi
Fresh pineapple: $1.49.
Large Haas avocados: 79 cents.
Mangoes: 49 cents.
Park Street deli homestyle guacamole: $2.99.
Pueblo Lindo 20-count tortillas: $1.99.
Gardenline 15-inch plant stand: $6.99.
Men’s Royal Class two-piece pajama short set: $6.99.
ShopRite
2-pound bag of Wild Caught Product of USA 21- to 25-count shrimp: $19.98.
Mennen Speed Stick: $1.99. Save an additional $1 with the 50-cent coupon doubled from Sunday’s Press.
Cook’s butt or shank half ham: 39 cents per pound.
Sylvania LED soft white four-pack light bulbs: $1.99.
Nice ‘n Easy hair color: $6.99. Save an additional $2 with the coupon in Sunday’s Press.
Herr’s snacks: Half price.
Tips
Ajax 40-ounce laundry detergent is 99 cents at Walgreens. Blue Diamond Almonds are buy-one, get-one free.
Glad Zip Lock bags and Betty Crocker storage containers are $1 at Dollar Tree.
Case of Silver Falls water is $2.50 at Family Dollar. Angel Soft 12-roll bath tissue (if in stock) is $4.75 after you use Family Dollar 25-cent Smart Coupon.
Folgers 20.6- to 22.6-ounce cans or Classic Roast 8-ounce instant coffee is $5 at Dollar General. Gain laundry detergent and 105-count laundry sheets are $2.95 after your DG Digital $1 off coupon.
All spring floral, Greenhouse Collection, spring decor collections and lanterns are half price at Michaels.
Get a HP Carbon Slate i5 Laptop at Walmart for $489.
All baby gear is on sale at Target.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.