EGG HARBOR CITY – Hundreds of spectators lined Philadelphia Avenue for the annual Halloween Parade in Egg Harbor City on Monday, Oct. 28 sponsored by the Rotary Club of Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City.

The event featured scores of costumed characters who marched on foot and rode on floats, the Cedar Creek High School Pirate Marching Band, members of the city’s junior football league team and cheerleaders, numerous emergency vehicles and vintage tractors.

