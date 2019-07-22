Eagles Saints Football

Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams (33) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Eagles re-signed veteran Darren Sproles on Friday to go with a bevy of other running backs already on the team. Jordan Howard, obtained in an offseason trade with Chicago, should be the every-down back, but Sproles, Corey Clement, rookie Miles Sanders, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey will be vying for roster spots. Sproles missed a lot of last season with a hamstring injury but is a big-play weapon when healthy. Clement is also coming back from a knee injury and Sanders missed the offseason camps with a sore hamstring.

