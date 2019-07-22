The Eagles re-signed veteran Darren Sproles on Friday to go with a bevy of other running backs already on the team. Jordan Howard, obtained in an offseason trade with Chicago, should be the every-down back, but Sproles, Corey Clement, rookie Miles Sanders, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey will be vying for roster spots. Sproles missed a lot of last season with a hamstring injury but is a big-play weapon when healthy. Clement is also coming back from a knee injury and Sanders missed the offseason camps with a sore hamstring.
2. RUNNING BACK
