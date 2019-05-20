050719_spt_mainland

Cedar Creek's Russell Riek #20 around third base after hitting a home run against Mainland during high school baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday May 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Russell Riek tripled, doubled, singled, walked and had two RBIs to lead the sixth-seeded Pirates to a 10-0 victory over 11th-seeded Pemberton in the South Jersey Group II first round. 

