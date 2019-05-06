Russell Riek hit a three-run homer, scored three runs and singled twice to help Cedar Creek beat Mainland 9-2
Sports Editor
Russell Riek hit a three-run homer, scored three runs and singled twice to help Cedar Creek beat Mainland 9-2
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.