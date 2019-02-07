CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Jenny S. Carleo, agriculture and natural resources agent with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, will chair a session on Ultra-Niche Crops during the 2019 New Jersey Agricultural Convention and Trade Show on Feb. 6 in Atlantic City.
The conference is presented by the Vegetable Growers Association in cooperation with Rutgers NJAES Cooperative Extension and the state Department of Agriculture, in Atlantic City Feb. 5 through 7.
Carleo’s Niche Crops session will include presentations on caring for figs, elderberry and elderflower, how to establish a successful hazelnut orchard in New Jersey, and yacon, a new niche crop for New Jersey. Carleo said, “This is one of largest grower-farmer conferences on the East Coast, and I am excited to be chairing the session on niche crops which can be lucrative crops for farmers in New Jersey.”
Growers from around the region are invited to attend sessions focusing on the latest in production and marketing techniques for not just vegetables but a variety of other specialty crops presented by university faculty, government agency staff and other farmers. Highlights from this year’s program include sessions on specialty crops, greenhouses and hydroponics, organic agriculture and a beginning farmer workshop.
One of East Coast’s largest trade show highlights vendors and representatives offering a wide range of agricultural products and services will run concurrently with the educational program.
Carleo added, “The trade show also features equipment designed specifically for small farms typical to New Jersey specialty-crop production.”
Additionally, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture will host its State Agricultural Convention, where representatives from more than 100 agricultural organizations meet to set policy for the coming year.
For informational about the programs and workshops presented throughout the year by the Agriculture and Natural Resources Program of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607.