Ryan Barts
Hammonton
The senior quarterback completed all five of his pass attempts for 103 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Blue Devils beat fourth-seeded Middletown South 32-29 in a Central Jersey Group IV semifinal. Barts also ran six times for 46 yards. Hammonton (9-2) hosts second-seeded Jackson Memorial (8-2) in the title game 7 p.m. Friday.
