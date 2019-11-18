110919_spt_hammonton 27

Hammonton's Ryan Barts, center, protects the ball on a quarterback keeper play against Brick during Friday night's playoff game on November 8, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Ryan Barts

Hammonton

The senior quarterback completed all five of his pass attempts for 103 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Blue Devils beat fourth-seeded Middletown South 32-29 in a Central Jersey Group IV semifinal. Barts also ran six times for 46 yards. Hammonton (9-2) hosts second-seeded Jackson Memorial (8-2) in the title game 7 p.m. Friday.

