Ryan Williams rebounded his own miss and scored with less than 10 seconds left in overtime to give the Vineland High School boys basketball team a 70-69 win over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

Vamere Diggs sank five 3-pointers and scored 29 for Vineland (2-6). Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez sparked EHT (2-7) with 25 and six 3-pointers.

Vineland 15 21 11 15 8 - 70

EHT – 18 12 15 17 7 – 60

VL – Williams 10, Diggs 29, Gray 12, Kates 8

EHT – Glenn 2, Walsh 12, Colon 5, J.Germann 7, Lopez 25, Dodd 18

