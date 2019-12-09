100219_spt_gami

On October 1st, 2019, Absegami Girls Soccer hosts Cedar Creek in Galloway. (l-r) Absegami #7 Rylee Getter kicks the ball deep before Cedar Creek # 11 Abigail McGinley can intercept.

The senior scored 13 goals and had two assists for the Braves. Getter finished with 35 career goals, the eighth most in program history, and 13 assists.

