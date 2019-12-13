Jaguars Colts Football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead warms up for Sunday’s game at Indianaplis. The former Millville High School and Temple University star ran one time for 6 yards and caught two passes for 13. The Colts won 33-13.

The Millville High School and Temple University standout has enjoyed a solid rookie season after getting drafted in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He scored his first NFL touchdown against Denver on Sept. 29.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments