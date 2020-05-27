Several South Jersey schools made public their plans to hold outdoor commencements within a few hours of Gov. Phil Murphy announcing Tuesday morning that in-person graduation ceremonies will be allowed this summer. Murphy announced that school would be closed through the end of this academic year earlier this month.
The Atlantic City Convention Center's field medical station has served 24 patients since opening more than 30 days ago, according to public health officials. As of last week, the number of patients being treated and housed at the pop-up medical facility inside the Convention Center was 13, said Jeff Brown, assistant commissioner of the state Health Department.
Fred Akers has made it his job to try to rid the Great Egg Harbor River of trash. Akers is after the big stuff: abandoned boats, old docks and house boats, giant pontoons and debris that ride the current, tide and wind along the waterways that stretch between Mays Landing and Tuckahoe.
More than 100,000 people successfully collecting unemployment were dropped from the rolls last week because they missed their certifying time, after filers were given just one half hour on limited days to certify, officials have acknowledged. It's the latest in a string problems for the state Labor Department, which runs the unemployment insurance system.
Millville High School senior Maurice Smith has committed to play NCAA Division I football at Wagner College. The 17-year-old defensive back and Millville native will be moving onto Wagner's Staten Island, New York, campus as soon as Aug. 6, depending on how the pandemic continues to affect things.
