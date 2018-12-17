So what kind of year has 2018 been?
It’s been a year of unusually many and varied sights in the heavens. But for skywatchers in New Jersey and much of the eastern U.S. it has also been a year of record rainfall and cloudiness. The latest regrettable cloudout was last Thursday evening and Friday morning, but up until the middle of the night there were enough major breaks in the clouds for me to see some impressive Geminid meteors and get glimpses of Comet Wirtanen.
Let’s hope the final two weeks of 2018 are surprisingly clear because they are filled with yet another diverse mix of fine sky-sights.
Lowest sun and highest full moon. The sun makes its lowest pass of the year on the shortest day of the year, the day of winter solstice. This year, winter solstice and the start of winter occur 5:23 p.m. on Friday. The full moon is always in the opposite direction from the sun and therefore in December always passes its highest across the sky. This year, full moon happens 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, less than a day after the solstice. The next full moon, which occurs on the night of Jan. 20-21, features a total lunar eclipse, the first visible from New Jersey in more than three years.
Venus and the tight conjunction of Jupiter and Mercury. Our nights are now 15 hours long. In the final two weeks of December the sun doesn’t rise in New Jersey until between 7:15 and 7:20 a.m. So some of us may find it easier to be up in the hour before sunrise. At that time, the blazing planet Venus hangs pretty high in the southeast sky. But you’ll have to have an unobstructed view almost all the way down to the east-southeast horizon if you want to glimpse a close-together pair of other planets.
The two planets that have a close meeting or “conjunction” are Jupiter and Mercury. Jupiter is many times farther away in space from us than Mercury. But Jupiter is also the biggest planet, while Mercury is the smallest. So your naked eye will find Jupiter as a point of light considerably brighter than Mercury’s these next few mornings — at least once the slightly lower Jupiter gets up out of the worst of the horizon haze.
The best time to look for Jupiter and Mercury may be around 6:30 a.m. By this Friday, Jupiter has crept up to ever so slightly lower right of Mercury and the two have their tightest pairing. That morning the gap between them is less than 1 degree — considerably smaller than the width of your little finger at arm’s length.
By the Dec. 28, Jupiter is pretty far to the upper right of Mercury. A huge angular distance farther to the upper right of Jupiter shines very much brighter Venus. About a month from now, Venus and Jupiter will close in together for their own lovely conjunction in our dawn skies. But much sooner, we’ll see the crescent moon approach and pass first Venus, then Jupiter, then Mercury. All that happens in the first dawns of 2019. Two weeks from today, on New Year’s Day, the crescent moon will shine about 5 degrees — about one half the width of your fist at arm’s length — to the upper right of Venus.
Three spacecraft reach three worlds. Even when our local skies are clouded over, the automated explorers of space are active, often sending back images. The InSight spacecraft that recently landed on Mars has not only sent back pictures but also (for the first time ever) sounds of Mars — the sound of the Martian wind. China is ready to try an all-time first: soft-landing a spacecraft on the far side of the moon. And the Osiris-REX spacecraft is now orbiting the asteroid Bennu and hoping to bring a sample of the asteroid back to Earth in 2023.
