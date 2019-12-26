Sa'eed Nelson, Basketball, 2016

A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Sa’eed Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title. He finished his career with 1,625 points, third best in school history.

