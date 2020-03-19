WILDWXMASBB

The Lions won the state Non-Public B title. Point guard Adrienne Rochetti and forward Ikea Witt led Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart beat Northern Burlington in the TOC quarterfinals, but lost to Marlboro in overtime in the semifinals. Witt finished with 1,677 career points. Rochetti scored 1,913 career points.

