Sacred Heart's Rosalie LaGrotta #3 delivers a pitch against Immaculate Conception's during softball game for Non-Public B Championship game at Toms River North High School Saturday, June 9, 2012.

The Lions (27-6) won the state Non-Public B championship. Sacred Heart beat Immaculate Conception 3-1 in the title game as Rachel Gavigan had three hits, a run and an RBI.

