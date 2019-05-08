Pleasantville 4x400

Pleasantville's 4x400 relay team consisting of Quentin Bundy, left, Gabriel Moronta, Jalen Freeman and Sahmir Jones finished sixth in the Championship of America race at the Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Pleasantville senior sprinter went undefeated during the track and field dual meet season.

