Sakhi Shah

Age: 18
High school: Egg Harbor Township High School
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Parents: Ashesh and Suchita Shah
Community/school activities: EHT Interact Club; Future Business Leaders of America; Medical Explorers Post 147; Faces4Autism; tennis; National Honor Society.
Post-high school plans: Attend Princeton University for biomedical engineering
Career goals: Research in biomedical engineering or start her own company.
Getting involved has taught Sakhi how to get out of her comfort zone. And it’s those connections she made with others that are helping her learn more about her community and its needs. That‘s an important aspect to Sakhi, who sees her contributions as a way to pay back the support she’s received. It’s also helped her develop her confidence, which in turn has led to her being a strong voice for her peers. Sakhi says being fearless, something she’s learned from her family, is also critical.
What skills have you learned, and how will you use them in your future leadership positions?
I have learned how to communicate more efficiently and be more open and flexible. I can honestly say I have become a better listener and I am more aware of what is going on around me. I believe that this makes me a better leader because I am able to listen and be more aware of the people around me. These are people that I won’t just be listening to but also leading or helping.
Name a leader who has inspired you to be your own kind of leader. Why?
There isn’t one specific person but really all my peers in high school and my family. My peers would not wait for someone to tell them to be a leader, but they often automatically step up when a leader is needed. I really admire this initiative and the fearlessness it requires. That lets me know I can step up that way, too — not just when I am called on to do it, but when it is most needed.
Is there a time you can pinpoint your leadership growing in your life? When and what were you doing?
The first thing that comes to mind is a few years ago when I volunteered for the first time for the Faces4Autism organization. I had a buddy who was assigned to me, and he would follow me around through the night and all of the activities. This showed me that I was a leader because he would follow what I was doing, listen to what I was saying and hold my hand when he was too afraid to talk to anyone else. When I realized I was influencing him and what he was doing, I recognized that I wanted to do something good with that experience. It was a big responsibility, and I wanted to get it right.
— Paige Crain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.