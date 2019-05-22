Age: 17
High School: Vineland
Hometown: Vineland
Parents: Shirish and Jayshree Thakkar
Community/school activities: President of the Vineland Rotary Interact Club; UNICEF Club Communications chair; secretary and head of Leadership Committee for National Honor Society club; committee member for Historical Club; team leader/member of the American Cancer Society; member of the Sanskaar Friends of India Society.
Post-high school plans: University of Southern California
Career goals: To become a clinical pharmacist
Vineland High School senior Sakshi Thakkar, 17, overcame language and educational obstacles to become one of the school’s most motivated students. A first-generation American, she worked relentlessly to adapt to her new educational environment and has made a lasting impact on her school and community through her volunteer endeavors. She wants to use her passion for learning to pursue a career as a clinical pharmacist and plans to continue serving with the American Cancer Society upon graduating.
I see you’re involved in six different clubs and organizations. Which do you find most rewarding? Why is that?
I love taking part in all of them, but the one that’s most important (to me) is the Vineland Rotary Interact Club. Not only does Interact work toward bettering our community, but also the world. Recently, we held an Easter Fest for kids with special needs. We had several different stations, such as face painting, Fruit Loop necklaces, Easter cards and a Play-Doh station. We also gave away love bags that were filled with school supplies such as erasers, pencils, rulers and calculators. Planning was very difficult, but in the end it was such a fun event and so rewarding to see the kids happy.
Tell our readers a little bit about your reasons for getting involved with the American Cancer Society.
My dad was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2012, and fortunately survived. His doctor told us about Relay for Life and we participated in it for a couple of years. In 2016, my dad and I decided we wanted to be team leaders together. We had an “Aladdin” station where we sold Indian food and decorated our tent with the carpet and everything. People came to take pictures, and we did Indian Hennas for donations. It was such an amazing experience, and I knew I wanted to continue participating in it every year.
Where do you find your motivation?
I find my motivation from the other leaders surrounding me. I moved to the U.S. in third grade and didn’t know any English and got my first C ever. I was so devastated by this. My friends, family and teachers all helped and encouraged me to bring my grades up. Their motivation and encouragement allowed me to reach my full potential. I was so inspired by this that I wanted to impact others as well.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie