Salem at Pleasantville
7 p.m. Friday
Salem finished 9-3 and reached the South Jersey Group I final, losing to Penns Grove 14-7 last season. Senior two-way lineman Josh Johnson leads Salem. He made 75 tackles last season.
Pleasantville comes off its best season in years, finishing 8-3 and winnings its first playoff game in 15 years last season.
Running back Joshua Kotokpo scored 13 touchdowns last season. Senior linebacker Ernest Howard made 52 tackles last season. Freshman Marlon Leslie will step in at quarterback.