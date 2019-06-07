SALEM — An oak tree that has stood over a southern New Jersey town for nearly 600 years has uprooted.
The Salem oak came down on Thursday evening, drawing people to mourn its loss.
The Salem Religious Society of Friends owns the tree and a graveyard that surrounds it. Society member Jim Waddington told NJ.com the tree has been in declining health over the last 100 years despite efforts to preserve it. The group will meet to decide what to do with the remains.
It is believed Quaker John Fenwick, who brought the first English settlement to West Jersey in 1675, brokered a treaty with a Native American tribe under the tree’s branches. The Environmental Protection Department said it was the largest white oak in New Jersey.
State to give away naloxone later this month: Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will be handing out doses of the opioid antidote naloxone later this month.
Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement issued Friday that pharmacies across the state will be handing out single doses of naloxone June 18 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The giveaway is part of a pilot program approved by the state’s pharmacy board. It’s unclear how much the effort will cost.
Limited service on River Line: Commuters who ride New Jersey Transit’s River Line are facing limited service because of emergency inspections and repairs after some wheels on a light rail car failed to meet safety standards.
The agency Friday is returning cars once they pass inspection, but supplemental bus service is available until the line that connects Trenton with Camden is back to strength.
NJ Transit said a preliminary inspection indicated there was a defect in a single batch of wheels that were delivered by the original manufacturer. The comprehensive inspection is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution.”
Long Branch cop gets probation: A New Jersey police officer who improperly touched a woman’s buttocks during a private party held to celebrate police promotions has been sentenced to probation.
Patrick Joyce had pleaded guilty in April to a disorderly persons offense of offensive touching. He agreed to resign from the Long Branch police force as part of a deal with Monmouth County prosecutors.
The 35-year-old West Long Branch resident admitted touching the 21-year-old victim, though he said he had so much to drink that night that he couldn’t remember what happened. The plea deal was contingent upon Joyce completing an outpatient alcohol rehabilitation program.
Man killed in forklift accident: Authorities said a New York City man was killed when the forklift he was operating overturned at a New Jersey warehouse and fell on him.
Elmwood Park police say 59-year-old Lin Yi Hui, of Brooklyn, got too close to the edge of a ramp while operating the forklift Thursday. It then tipped over and Hui was ejected.
Hui ended up on the ground and the forklift fell on top of him, striking his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene from extensive head trauma.
Man sentenced for attacking pregnant bus driver: A man who attacked a pregnant NJ Transit bus driver while she was on duty earlier this year has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.
Andre Dawson III had pleaded guilty in April to aggravated assault. The charge usually calls for a sentence of up to five years, but the 39-year-old Union Township man received a stiffer term Friday due to his lengthy criminal history, which includes more than 40 arrests and 13 felony convictions.
The attack occurred Jan. 28 in Elizabeth. Authorities said the driver was treated at a hospital for bumps, cuts and bruises, but her fetus wasn’t harmed.
— Associated Press