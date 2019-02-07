Crest Haven – Cape Tech High School cosmetology students will begin scheduling appointments on February 7, 2019 for the first appointments to start on February 2 through March 29. Appointments are available on Thursday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. with the last appointment of the day to start at 1 p.m. The school salon offers a full line of services except pedicures. The professional-level services are provided to the public by its senior-level students at reasonable prices.
This course is designed to prepare students for the N.J. State Cosmetology/Hairstyling License and a professional career in cosmetology or one of its related areas and focuses on hair, skin, and nail care for men and women. This license is mandatory to practice cosmetology in the State of New Jersey. Students are required to earn a high school diploma, complete at least 1000 hours of prescribed cosmetology training and pass the written and practical portions of the State Board examination, in order to be licensed.
The high school salon is located at the Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, in the Toft building. Mrs. Jackie Holland is the instructor for cosmetology and Ms. Janis Cafaro is the assistant. To make an appointment, please call (609) 380-0200, ext. 325.
For further information on Cape Tech high school or the cosmetology program, visit online at capemaytech.com.