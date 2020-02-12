Salt Lake City may shift its focus to bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics rather than the Games being held four years earlier following the announcement last month that Sapporo, Japan, will bid for 2030, organizing committee members said Wednesday.
A new organizing committee unveiled Wednesday will do a careful analysis in the coming months of the pros and cons between bidding for 2030 or 2034 and then inform the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee of its decision, said Fraser Bullock, president of the committee and key organizing player in Salt Lake City’s 2002 Olympics.
Football
Browns’ Garrett reinstated: Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns’ star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games.
Ice hockey
Wild’s Dumba fined $5,000 for slashing: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for slashing Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.
The incident occurred in the first period of the Golden Knights-Wild game on Tuesday night, when Dumba hit Reaves with his stick in the midsection.
Roenick won’t return to NBC Sports after suspension: Jeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers.
A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Roenick will not be back on the air.
— Associated Press
The spokesman said NBC Sports would have no further comment.
Roenick announced the end of his tenure at NBC Sports in a video posted on Twitter.
“I’m very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC,” Roenick said. “I’m also grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.”
