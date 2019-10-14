Samir Garrison

Samir Garrison 2019 Buena Reg. H.S. football team

Samir Garrison

Buena Regional

The freshman running back scored three touchdowns in the first half to lead Buena Regional to a 43-0 win over Gloucester. Buena (5-1) has won five straight. The Chiefs play at Clayton (3-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments