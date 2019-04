Nick Bosa, 6-foot-4, 266 pounds, Ohio State

Strengths: Quick off the edge and relentless, just like his brother, Chargers star Joey Bosa.

Weaknesses: Maybe some durability concerns because last year's season-ending injury cut short the one season in which Bosa would have gotten a large volume of snaps.

Fact: Bosa had 29 tackles for loss, including 17 1-2 sacks in 30 games with the Buckeyes.

Gone by: Top three, just like his brother.

In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)