Hurricane Sandy was the deadliest storm of tropical origin to strike the states outside the South since Agnes in 1972. It made landfall near Brigantine on Oct. 29, 2012. At least 650,000 houses were damaged or destroyed by Sandy along the East Coast. In New Jersey, 346,000 housing units were damaged or destroyed, with 22,000 of those uninhabitable. Nearly 19,000 businesses each had damage worth at least $250,000. Utility and sewer infrastructure repairs were estimated at $4 billion.
