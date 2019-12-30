File photo of flooding along Central Avenue in Sea Isle City after Hurricane Sandy

There are plans to mount a web camera on the public works building at 40th Street and Central Avenue in the next three to four weeks to let Sea Isle City residents watch flooding there in real time.

Hurricane Sandy was the deadliest storm of tropical origin to strike the states outside the South since Agnes in 1972. It made landfall near Brigantine on Oct. 29, 2012. At least 650,000 houses were damaged or destroyed by Sandy along the East Coast. In New Jersey, 346,000 housing units were damaged or destroyed, with 22,000 of those uninhabitable. Nearly 19,000 businesses each had damage worth at least $250,000. Utility and sewer infrastructure repairs were estimated at $4 billion.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments