Azareya Kilgore scored with 5.8 seconds left to give Sanford of Delaware a 50-49 win over Wildwood Catholic.
Sanford (7-2) is a defending Delaware state champion. Gabby Turco scored 20 for Wildwood Catholic (8-2).
Sanford 14 9 15 12 - 50
Wildwood Catholic 15 13 13 8 - 49
San – Kilgoe 8, Meredith 2, Carroll 12, Kubek 19, Tucker 5, Pierce 4
WC – Grey-Rivera 5, Casiello 3, Turco 20, Papazoglou 16, McCalion 5
