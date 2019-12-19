LINWOOD —
Recently a bright red mailbox popped up just a block off the bike path on Seaview Avenue with a reindeer on the side and “Letters to Santa” on the front. Jackie Ciwe's children Mackenzie, 7, and Grayson, 5, put their letters to Santa in the mailbox shortly after it popped up, asking for arts and craft supplies and a video game, respectively.
While Grayson and Mackenzie were excited to drop their letters in the special mailbox so close to their house, what made the experience magical was receiving a response from Santa, said Ciwe. Every letter dropped into the mailbox gets a personal response from Santa Claus.
“The kids at school are all talking about the letters they got from Santa," Ciwe said. "It really has reinforced the magic of the season and reminds all of us that kindness is so important.”
Shannon Funk’s home is also near the mailbox. She said many children in her son’s kindergarten class have been talking about their letters to Santa but even more about getting a letter in response.
Funk said she explained to her children, Wyatt, 5, and Willow, 3, that letters dropped into the red mailbox are immediately received at the North Pole.
“I told them, it is part of Christmas magic and the letters go directly to Santa,” said Funk. “They were so excited to get mail the day after they had mailed their letter to Santa, and once they found the letters were from Santa, well, they were very excited. The letter told Wyatt and Willow that he knew they had been very good all year and that the elves have been very busy getting the presents ready for the good girls and boys. He also told them he would be back to Linwood on Christmas Eve but he cannot come to any home if the children are awake, so they need to go to bed early.”
Wyatt Funk dropped a letter in the Santa mailbox Monday evening. Asked where it goes, he said, “It's magic, it goes right to the North Pole, to Santa.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.