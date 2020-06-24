Sara Hickman, of Norhtfield, created Boardwalk Medical LLC which received roughly $26 million in kickbacks for its role, some of which it distributed to others in the enterprise for their services as recruiters.
During his plea agreement, William Hickman said he had asked his wife to create Boardwalk Medical LLC in 2013 to conceal the medical sales for other companies from his employer, and never told his wife what he was doing was illegal. He said he would use his wife’s email to conduct business in her name to conceal his involvement.
