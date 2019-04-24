This 38th annual tournament is one of the highlights of the softball season. Millville is the defending champion. The 16-team field features six teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. They are: No. 2 Millville; No. 4 Northern Burlington; No. 5 Burlington Township; No. 6 Bordentown; No. 8 Kingsway Regional; and No. 9 Hammonton.
First round and quarterfinal games will be played Saturday. The semifinals are noon Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
What follows is the first-round schedule:
Saturday
8 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Eastern
Delsea vs. Shawnee
10 a.m.
Sterling vs. Cherokee
Seneca vs. Burlington Township
12 p.m.
Rancocas Valley vs. Buena Regional
Millville vs. Kingsway Regional
2 p.m.
Audubon vs. Bordentown
Washington Township vs. Northern Burlington