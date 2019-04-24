This 26th annual single-elimination tournament is named after the former Pleasantville coach and Oakcrest athletic director. Vineland is the defending champion. Here is the first-round schedule.

Saturday

9:30 a.m.

Game 1: Kingsway Regional vs. Absegami

Game 3: Kings Christian vs. Cedar Creek

12:30 p.m.

Game 2: Oakcrest vs. Winslow Township

Game 4: Vineland vs. Moorestown

Sunday

9:30 a.m. – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

12:30 p.m. – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

3:30 p.m. – Championship game

 

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

