Cumberland County

Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).

Flooding begins in Shell Pile and Bivalve (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).

Cape May County

Bayside flooding begins in North Wildwood.

Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).

Atlantic County

Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.

Ocean County

A few localized roadways will have water on them in the most susceptible spots. 

