Cumberland County
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).
Flooding begins in Shell Pile and Bivalve (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).
Cape May County
Bayside flooding begins in North Wildwood.
Flooding begins on the access roads to the NJ Route 47 bridge into Wildwood (including Rio Grande Avenue).
Atlantic County
Flooding begins at the most susceptible locations in West Atlantic City.
Ocean County
A few localized roadways will have water on them in the most susceptible spots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.