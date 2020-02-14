Saturday will start as the coldest night of winter, with an equally chilly day ahead. Then, a familiar sight — mild winter air — will return for much of the forecast.

Jacket, hat and gloves weather will begin our Saturday. Temperatures around sunrise will start in the teens, even for parts of the shore, though there will be a few low 20s there. Towns like Corbin City and Mullica Township should even drop into the single digits. Our coldest morning lows were 17 degrees at 21 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport and Sen Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, respectively. We should have no problem setting new seasonal lows.

However, we’ve barely been cold this winter. According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, we average about 21 nights at or below 17 degrees a year. At A.C. Marina, it gets at or below 21 degrees about 19 nights. We have and will continue to see milder nights in a climate-changing world, as both places have seen reductions in these kind of nights over time.

Arctic high pressure will pass overhead Saturday, bringing continuous cold air into the region.

Bundle up again, high temperatures will be in the mid-30s, about 10 degrees below average. We’ll drop the wind, so it won’t feel all that bad out, especially in the sun.

Saturday evening will be a pretty typical February evening. Temperatures will drop into the 20s. Jacket and gloves will be a good idea. As we get to Sunday morning, we’ll be in the mid-20s for lows on the mainland and near 32 at the shore.

Sunshine will kick off our Sunday. However, clouds will mix in during the afternoon. A change to southerly winds will mean a comfortable day, with mid- to upper 40s across the area.

Those clouds will be associated with a weak disturbance that will pass through after midnight into Saturday morning. Given the arctic high pressure over the weekend — which came with very dry air — and how puny this system is, I don’t expect any precipitation, just a cloudy sky. That sky will blanket South Jersey in milder overnight lows. Around 32 is where we’ll start Presidents’ Day morning in Shiloh, with mid-30s in Stone Harbor and at the shore.

The holiday itself will carry on where Sunday left off. Mild weather with sunshine will be the deal, as another high pressure moves through. Most of the mainland will reach the 50s, while the shore will stay cooler in the 40s.

I will continue to monitor the Tuesday-to-Wednesday time frame for our next storm. Like most of our storms this year, it will be all plain rain. Strong southerly winds will usher in plenty of moisture. A warm front will lift first, bringing a chilly rain ahead of it. Then, a strong cold front will bring a heavier rain in.

Afterwards, it will be a set up similar to Friday. That means strong northerly winds and a return to actually chilly winter time temperatures.