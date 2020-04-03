Find high tide times near you

Throughout South Jersey

ClimateCentral, a company based out of Princeton, N.J., has a map that allows you to see flooding on a street-by-street level. 

For the Saturday morning high tide, move the ruler on the left hand side to 3. That is 3 feet above typical water levels for a normal Saturday morning tide. Here is the map for Atlantic City. You may also go to this website and shift around the map. 

In Cape May County

The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management allows you to also see street level flooding. Here are the current tidal and forecast levels in the county.

One can also see what the flood looks like. Users can select the forecasted tide gauge amount and zoom in to block level, to see what areas will flood. For the Saturday morning high tide, select the following boxes

Inundation Layers - North: 6.3 Gauge Reading

Inundation Layers - Central: 6.9 Gauge Reading

Inundation Layers - South: 7.7 Gauge Reading

