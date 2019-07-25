Phillies Braves Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

7:05 p.m. Saturday

Max Fried vs. Zach Eflin

Fried (10-4 with 4.08 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list where he has been recovering from a blister to make the start. The Phillies knocked Fried around for seven hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings on June 14 but still lost to the Braves 9-8. Eflin (7-10, 4.25 ERA) has struggled this month, allowing 21 hits and 17 runs in 13 innings pitched. He has made some peculiar comments. He said a 13-pitch at-bat to the first hitter he faced exhausted him in a 12-6 loss to Braves on July 4. After losing to the Pirates 5-1 Saturday, Eflin said his body felt "heavy."

