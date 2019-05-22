Age: 17
High School: Cape May County Technical
Hometown: Cape May
Parents: Heather Bruno and Louis Bruno
Community/school activities: National Honor Society; Peer Leadership; Cape May Tech girls swimming (four years, two as co-captain); Prom Committee, Student Council; Robotics Club; AmeriCorps & Environmental Commission of Cape May dune cleanup project; Summer Adventures Engineering Camp volunteer; West Cape May Community Festival volunteer.
Post high school plans: Attend Stevens Institute of Technology, in the five-year co-op program for Chemical Engineering
Career goals: Become a chemical engineer, and do research and development of biodegradable plastics to help the environment.
Savannah Bruno, one of the top academic seniors at Cape May Tech, wants to become a chemical engineer to be one of the leaders in restoring and protecting the environment. Bruno, who has a 4.26 GPA and a love for science and math, wants to develop better substitutes for plastic that will help the environment. She has a love for the beach and was one of the leading swimmers this winter for the Tech girls team, which had it best season ever at 6-3 and advanced to the South Jersey Public C semifinal. As a second-year member of Peer Leadership, she discusses topics with freshmen and helps to advise them.
How would being a chemical engineer make you able to help to protect the environment?
“I want to develop a viable plastic water bottle that’s decomposable and won’t harm the environment, or some form of chemical that will break down plastic. I go to the beach a lot, and I enjoy surfing. But the trash there is disturbing, and there’s more there all the time. My mother is on the Environment Commission of Cape May, and that helps to fuel my passion for the environment.”
How did being a high school swimmer and captain help you?
“Being on the swimming team was one of my favorite experiences in high school. I learned what it’s like to be a leader. It’s not like being a boss. A boss tells you what to do, and a leader does it with you.”
How do you manage your time?
“I use a planner and it helps me realize what I have to do in a day. I try to use time efficiently, so I’m not wasting it. If I have a lot to do, I’ll write down a checklist and start by doing the thing I least want to do, down to the thing I most want to do. On days when I’m not as motivated, I’ll do that in reverse order. It has a snowball effect, and you get everything done.”
— Guy Gargan