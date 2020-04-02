Change is a constant on jazz saxman Jimmy Greene’s new album, “While Looking Up.” The 68-minute set flies by because of the way he varies the performing cast and mood.
Greene’s daughter was a Sandy Hook shooting victim, and the album title refers to the direction he looks for peace and strength. He conveys plenty of both with playing that’s by turns lyrical, soulful, spirited and spiritual.
Greene performs three covers, and they’re all excellent. A quintet including guitarist Lage Lund gives Cole Porter’s “So In Love” a childlike innocence. “Good Morning Heartache” has a stark, bluesy throb played by a trio. Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” becomes an unlikely highlight, with Greene taking the lyrics to heart and flipping the song’s familiar mood with a mournful interpretation.
There are lighter moments. Keyboardist Aaron Goldberg injects bits of wit by quoting “Summertime,” “Carmen” and “Swinging on a Star,” while Stefon Harris joins in on marimba to help a sextet find delightful syncopation in “Always There.”
On the closing “Simple Prayer,” Greene’s tenor leads a swaggering, righteous quartet that soars at the end, looking upward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.