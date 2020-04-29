FILE - In this Aptil 30, 1961, file photo, San Francisco Giants star outfielder, Willie Mays, proudly displays the four baseballs in the clubhouse representing the four homers which he hit against the Milwaukee Braves in Milwaukee. The four homers tied the record of four homers in a single game held by nine other major league players at the time. The Giants won 14-4. Willie's homers accounted for eight runs batted in.(AP Photo/File)