NORTHFIELD — So many said good-bye to a dear friend Friday, Jan. 24, when Betty Chau, 94, of Northfield was laid to rest. She is remembered as the always smiling and seemingly timeless lunch lady at Northfield schools, where she spent more than three decades greeting the children, teachers and staff in the cafeteria.
After she helped her husband, Eugene, run their Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia for many years, Betty and Eugene moved their family to Northfield in 1966. The couple went to work at the famous Zaberer’s on the Black Horse Pike. Betty Chau remained in the food industry for the rest of her career. Upon her retirement several years ago, Chau explained that she enjoyed working in the food industry because it always allowed her to talk with people and make new friends.
Chau made friends everywhere, as evidenced at the Northfield Community School. She would be busy with her daily chores but ready to greet every student with a warm smile. Some would come by just to give her a hug. On her birthdays, the love of the school community was in full force as cards made by the students lined the walls, each class stopped to extend their wishes, sing, and take pictures with Mrs. Chau. The teachers and staff were there with hugs and smiles as well.
Former Northfield School District Superintendent Janice Fipp said, “I consider myself very lucky to have called Betty Chau my friend. She loved working in our Northfield schools,” Fipp said. “She adored the students, the teachers, the staff and she loved Cliff Nusbaum, a past middle school principal. She made his lunch herself every single day. Betty's life was quite impressive. She always had an interesting story about her youth and her family.” In August Fipp surprised Chau with a luncheon reunion with her former coworkers from the Mill Road School and the Northfield Community School and said they all spent the afternoon laughing and reminiscing. “This life's journey is so much better for having spent time with Betty Chau,” Fipp added.
Glenn Robbins, former Northfield Community Middle School principal, reminisced about Chau and said, “Betty truly inspired me as well as the staff with her incredible work ethic and her attitude,” Robbins said. “I feel the students really appreciated her as well. They did not look at Betty as an older woman, rather they looked at her as a mom or a grandmom that would give them the smile they needed or the hug they needed. She held a special place in our student’s hearts. She was such a positive person to be around, every day I would find my way to the cafeteria to visit her. I can only aspire to be like Betty Chau someday.”
But work was only a part of Chau’s life. Her family was the rest of her life. She always had a story to tell about her children and her grandchildren. She beamed with pride holding the Bible as her son Erland was sworn in as Northfield’s mayor in 2012 and again in 2016, and she was a fixture at every important city event. She loved to cook and travel and enjoyed helping others.
Chau was an active member of the International Club, Northfield Volunteer Women's Fire Auxiliary, and the Granny's Club. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, and daughter, Bettina Bernstein, she leaves behind her son, Erland V. L. Chau; four daughters, Marion (Dean) Mittelstaedt, Karlina (Rick) Perry, Alicia (Bill) Garry, and Jacqueline (Gregory) Dewees; 9 grandchildren, Tanya, Mark, Michael, Jennifer, David, Bryan, Darin, Chris and Kelsey; and 11 great-grandchildren.
