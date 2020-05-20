The COVID-19 pandemic has unearthed "a dark underbelly" of society, seeking to profit from vulnerable residents through frauds and scams, state officials said Tuesday. State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal hosted a virtual town hall with other state and county officials Tuesday afternoon focused on fraud, price gouging, scams and how officials are working to educate residents and prevent them from becoming victims.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority resumed regular business Tuesday in Atlantic City and authorized a $15 million capital improvement budget for projects inside the Atlantic City Convention Center and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. All CRDA facilities capital projects are funded through 2014 luxury tax proceeds, said Matt Doherty, the CRDA's executive director.
Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell announced he plans to retire at the end of his contract next year during Tuesday's school board meeting. Caldwell, 54, of Galloway Township, who has been with the district for 27 years, made the announcement at the start of the meeting and handed his letter of retirement to school board President John Devlin.
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said he worries the state has been too slow getting the economy going again. During an online Editorial Board meeting with The Press of Atlantic City, Sweeney said he would like the governor to give more decision-making powers to local leaders.
Mainland Regional junior Casey Murray has verbally committed to play NCAA Division I lacrosse at Drexel University in Philadelphia. The 17-year-old midfielder from Northfield also plays field hockey for the Mustangs, but lacrosse is her first passion.
