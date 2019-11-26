Schalick (1-8) at Cumberland Regional (0-8)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Rivalry: Schalick 12-5

2018 result: Schalick 49, Cumberland 7

Why is game is special: This contest has become a night-before-Thanksgiving tradition for both schools.

Inside the game: These two teams have struggled this season, but Wednesday’s game is expected to be a competitive contest and give both schools momentum toward next season.

