Schalick (1-8) at Cumberland Regional (0-8)
6 p.m. Wednesday
Rivalry: Schalick 12-5
2018 result: Schalick 49, Cumberland 7
Why is game is special: This contest has become a night-before-Thanksgiving tradition for both schools.
Inside the game: These two teams have struggled this season, but Wednesday’s game is expected to be a competitive contest and give both schools momentum toward next season.
