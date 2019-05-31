DINA Arts Scholarships nominations sought: Atlantic City’s Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications for the 2019-20 DINA Award scholarships and grants. Applications may be submitted through June 15. The grants and scholarships are open to students and teachers in South Jersey who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields. Interested applicants will find the application at schultz-hill.org, under the DINA Award tab.
Greenidge Funeral Homes offers scholarships: Atlantic County students who identify as either Native American, African American, Hispanic or Asian American and are currently enrolled or accepted at Boston University’s Sargent College, Mercer County Community College, Funeral Service Program, Morehouse University, Morgan State University, Rowan University, Syracuse University, Temple University or West Virginia State University and have a grade point average of 3.10 or better are invited to apply for a scholarship offered by Greenidge Funeral Homes and the Greenidge family. The deadline to apply is July 1. For more details, call 609-345-6305.