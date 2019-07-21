Atlantic City school board may get huge, hidden piece of Boardwalk Hall 

Boardwalk Hall

SOSH Architect Austin Gerber, right, and Thomas Meehan, Director of Project Implementation & Management for CRDA, said a plan to renovate 25,000 square feet of unused space in the historic building could become reality in two years. Thursday July 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Austin Gerber, Associate , right and Thomas Meehan, III left Director Project Implementation & Management CRDA show the old offices proposed to be renovated for Atlantic City school , board at cost of $12.5 at Boardwalk Hall Thursday July 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The Board of Education may one day have free office space there, if the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board votes to spend about $10.5 million on a $12.6 million project.

Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens Friday Initially set to be open to traffic before Memorial Day, the reopening of the 27-span bridge was pushed back in March with no clear return date. 

Bystanders rescue child trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant Police estimated the child, who was about 3 years old, was left in the car for about three hours in 85-degree weather Saturday night.

Temperatures break records during week-long heat wave "It's brutual," said families braving the Boardwalk on Sunday. Businesses, residents and seasonal visitors to looked for ways to stay cool.

Oakcrest HS grad headed to major leagues Stashak’s dedication and desire have paid off. The right-handed relief pitcher from Mays Landing was called up Sunday night. 

Cody Stashak, Oakcrest High School

Cody Stashak (Oakcrest) was 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 16 relief appearances through May 30 for the Pensacola (Fla.) Blue Wahoos, the Minnesota Twins’ double-A team in the Southern League.

He was 4 for 4 in save opportunities for Pensacola (31-22).

Stashak, who will turn 25 on June 4, had given up 22 hits in 25 2/3 innings. He had walked three, struck out 38 and had a 0.97 WHIP.

In a professional career that began in 2015, he was 23-14 with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in 106 games.

Stashak pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University before the Twins drafted him in the 13th round in 2015.