Atlantic City school board may get huge, hidden piece of Boardwalk Hall
The Board of Education may one day have free office space there, if the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board votes to spend about $10.5 million on a $12.6 million project.
Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens Friday Initially set to be open to traffic before Memorial Day, the reopening of the 27-span bridge was pushed back in March with no clear return date.
Bystanders rescue child trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant Police estimated the child, who was about 3 years old, was left in the car for about three hours in 85-degree weather Saturday night.
Temperatures break records during week-long heat wave "It's brutual," said families braving the Boardwalk on Sunday. Businesses, residents and seasonal visitors to looked for ways to stay cool.
Oakcrest HS grad headed to major leagues Stashak’s dedication and desire have paid off. The right-handed relief pitcher from Mays Landing was called up Sunday night.