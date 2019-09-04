New year, new principal, new focus

ACHS Teachers return (4).JPG

From left, Atlantic City High School employees Ganeen Brooks, administrative assistant, Michele Farrell, student assistance coordinator, and Carol Simon, computerized business services, welcome 10-month staff back from summer break Tuesday.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Principal La’Quetta Small, who is replacing Lina Gil at the helm of Atlantic City High School. ACHS and other South Jersey schools are welcoming back students and teachers for the 2019-20 school year. Check out first-day pics from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing and Veterans Memorial School in Lower Township.

090419_nws_dispatched (2)

On Tuesday, members of New Jersey Task Force 1 helped residents in coastal areas of Florida evacuate to shelters. Eight counties in Florida remain under mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s forecast U.S. landfall.

031819_spt_thweatt15

Wildwood Catholic High School basketball player Taj Thweatt is The Press Player of the Year. March 15, 2019

