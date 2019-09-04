New year, new principal, new focus
“It’s an exciting time,” said Principal La’Quetta Small, who is replacing Lina Gil at the helm of Atlantic City High School. ACHS and other South Jersey schools are welcoming back students and teachers for the 2019-20 school year. Check out first-day pics from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing and Veterans Memorial School in Lower Township.
Community nonprofits to get grants from local board The Atlantic City Community Fund Board of Advisors on Monday announced the groups who will receive grant funding, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.
Hurricane Dorian heads toward U.S. Though the storm's path is less likely to affect South Jersey, local officials are on alert while federal response teams have deployed to Florida and other impacted states.
Atlantic County freeholders to study ACIT expansion plans amid dispute. "Why are we continually adding on to this school when other high schools in the county are suffering?" asked one freeholder.
Another summer in the books. Columnist David Weinberg looks back on an event-filled but all too short summer 2019 in this week's Extra Points.
Wildwood Catholic's Thweatt picks West Virginia. Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball standout Taj Thweatt visited West Virginia University this past weekend then verbally committed to the school Tuesday.
