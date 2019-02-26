Question: I am in the sixth grade and live in Mays Landing. My friends and I found these pods/seeds in my yard while waiting for the school bus. We took them to school, but our science teacher could not tell us anything about them. Can you help my friends and I? — Amanda (Martha), Mays Landing
Answer: Thank you for your question. It is wonderful that you and your friends were taking the time at your bus stop to look at the beautiful treasures that nature leaves all around you.
What you found was a seed pod from a female Kentucky coffeetree (Gymnocladus dioicus). The Kentucky coffeetree is a native tree to the Mid-Atlantic and central United States. It is a member of the pea or legume family (Fabaceae). It can grow to be 60 to 75 feet high and as wide as 40 to 50 feet, if it has the space. The trunk can be two to three feet in diameter.
The Kentucky coffeetree drops its then-yellow leaves every fall, which means that it is a deciduous tree. Those leaves are large, compound leaves, which grow late in spring and are one of the earlier leaves to drop in the fall. Because of this, these trees spend a large portion of the year without leaves. The bark is brown with distinctive scale-like ridges. There are separate male and female trees which means that it is dioecious. It is a beautiful tree with greenish-white flowers blooming in the late spring. The female trees bear woody reddish-brown seed pods that persist into winter. Unfertilized female pods may bear smaller, seedless pods which look like the pods you have.
Because the Kentucky coffeetree can tolerate drought, air pollution and road salts well, it is a good tree for planting in urban areas. It is usually planted as a shade tree in these areas.
The fruit of Kentucky coffeetree is a typical legume pod, which is what you found, but the flowers are not the typical pea-like form most people associate with legumes. The seeds inside the pods of the female Kentucky coffeetree were used by early settlers as a substitute for coffee beans after roasting them. They got the idea from the Native Americans the Meskwaki (Fox), Ho-Chunk (Winnebago) and Pawnee tribal cultures, some of whom also ate them after roasting. However, you cannot eat them or drink a drink made with them raw or only partially roasted because the seeds and pods are poisonous. They contain the alkaloid cystisine that can be dangerous if swallowed. Cystisine is thought to be neutralized in the roasting process.
The inside wood looks a lot like oak or ash. The heartwood is an orangish to reddish brown. Along with black locust and honey locust, coffeetree is one of the most fluorescent woods when viewed under a blacklight, glowing a bright yellowish green.
The Kentucky coffeetree attracts many pollinators, such as butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.
One fact that is interesting to know is that from 1976 to 1994 it was the State Tree of Kentucky. Another is that the largest known Kentucky coffeetree is in Maryland.
