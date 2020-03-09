Several schools throughout the state announced closings or early dismissals Monday to prepare for the the impact of the disease's spread.

Morris County's Mount Olive School District closed schools Monday and schools in Cranford will be closed next Monday, March 16, so teachers can prepare, NJ.com reported. Students in Sayreville and South Brunswick will have early dismissals Monday, and Warren Hills Regional School district plans to close Wednesday. 

