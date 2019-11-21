Tuckerton

The suspect was last seen riding a bike in Tuckerton along N.J. 539 closed between First Avenue and Nugentown.

 Photo courtesy of Little Egg Harbor Police Department

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police are alerting residents of a dangerous and armed suspect in the area of Tuckerton and Parkerton, according to a release.

The suspect is said to be a significant threat to people or property. Because of the alert, all area schools are on lockdown, the release stated.

Route 539 closed between First Avenue and Nugentown.

Residents should not approach the suspect and are urged to call 911.

