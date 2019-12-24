at Southern Regional

Thursday

1:30 p.m.

Mainland Regional vs. Lenape

3:15 p.m.

Middle Township vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Saturday

1:30 p.m.

Consolation

3:15 p.m.

Championship

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments