PHILADELPHIA – It’s getting tougher and tougher to keep Scott Kingery out of the lineup.
Kingery hit a solo home run as the Phillies beat the New York Mets 3-2 Wednesday afternoon. Philadelphia (11-6) begins a seven-game road trip in Colorado against the Rockies on Thursday night.
Kingery is batting .571 (12 for 21) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in his last eight games. Kingery played shortstop Wednesday in place of Jean Segura, who was out with a tight hamstring.
Kingery got just eight at-bats in the Phillies first 12 games. Philadelphia’s offense started fast, so it was tough for manager Gabe Kapler to find a spot for him in the lineup.
Some fans wanted to Kingery to play instead of second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who got off to a slow start. But Hernandez hit a solo home run Wednesday and is batting .333 (8 for 24) in the last seven days.
Finding playing time for Kingery is nice problem for Kapler to have.
Kingery can play third base, shortstop, second base and even center field.
“Cesar has had a track record of being a strong offensive performer,” Kapler said. “Sometimes you have to be patient for that to show up. It’s really important that Kingery keeps getting reps, that Cesar keeps getting reps, that (third baseman Maikel Franco) keeps getting reps, that (center fielder) Odubel (Herrera) keeps getting reps and at the same time there’s always competition.”